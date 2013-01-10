Amazon Is Helping Police Take Guns Off The Streets Of Seattle

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Photo: AP Images

Amazon.com has become the biggest financial backer of a police effort to get guns off the streets of its hometown of Seattle.The online retailer has poured $30,000 into the Seattle-King County Gun Safety Initiative. That’s a program that allows people to turn in their guns in exchange for an Amazon gift card: $100 for handguns, shotguns, and rifles, and up to $200 for assault weapons.



In less than a day, the program hit its goal of getting $100,000 in private financial backing, reports Seattlepi.com.

In addition to Amazon’s donation of $30,000 worth of gift cards, the program received $25,000 from the Seattle Police Foundation; $25,000 from Nick and Leslie Hanauer; $10,000 from the University of Washington Medical centre; and $5,000 from Pemco.

