MYSTERY SOLVED: "Amazon ScratchPad" Isn't A Tablet At All

Yesterday it was revealed that Amazon registered domain names including the word ScratchPad and everyone got excited, thinking that was the name for an Amazon tablet, which many expect to be coming at some point in the future.



Unfortunately, the word ScratchPad already refers to something else for Amazon: web development tools to test Amazon’s cloud services.

So unless Amazon is pulling off a masterful trick of misdirection, there’s no Amazon ScratchPad tablet. Doesn’t mean there won’t be an Amazon tablet, of course. But it almost certainly won’t be called ScratchPad.

Thanks to TheNextWeb for catching this.

