Amazon Says It Has Sold "Millions" Of Kindles Already This Quarter

Amazon has never disclosed how many Kindle e-book readers it has sold, but this is as close as it has gotten: In a message to the Kindle Community discussion board, a purported Amazon official says that in the first 73 days of this quarter, Amazon has “already sold millions of our all-new Kindles.”



That suggests that Amazon has sold at least 2 million of the devices this quarter, and perhaps many more.

That’s “more Kindles than we sold during all of 2009,” Amazon’s supposed rep also writes.

Given the significant drop in price in 2010 versus 2009, that makes sense. (And it also helps explain why Amazon had not been bragging about Kindle sales in previous years.)

As John Gruber notes at Daring Fireball, that is pretty good indeed.

For perspective, Apple has also likely sold “millions” of iPads this quarter. In fact, if Apple hasn’t already sold its 10 millionth iPad (cumulative), it will soon.

