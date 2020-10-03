Amazon sales of certain thermometers, masks, and pulse oximeters skyrocket overnight after Trump tests positive for COVID

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Sales of certain masks spiked on Amazon after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Amazon sales of certain thermometers, disinfecting wipes, and fingertip pulse oximeters spiked on Friday, after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

For example, sales of Femometer’s medical oral thermometer spiked 248% overnight on Amazon, according to Jungle Scout data.

Some companies have spent months preparing for a spike of sales that may accompany a second wave of the pandemic

Amazon’s sales of Femometer’s medical oral thermometer spiked 248%, reaching 1,933 units sold on Friday up from 556 on Thursday, according to Jungle Scout data shared with Business Insider.

Sales of Amazon Brand’s Solimo disinfecting wipes spiked by 899%, selling 829 units compared to just 83 the day before.

Various face masks saw their sales ranking jump by more than 75%, including 50-packs of Wyze disposable face masks. Other items that shot up on Amazon sales ranking include Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, and fingertip pulse oximeters, according to Jungle Scout data.

Amazon Amazon’s ‘movers and shakers’ in the health and household category on Friday afternoon.

Amazon declined to comment on the sales spikes. Jungle Scott calculated the surges by using proprietary algorithms that estimate sales of Amazon products. A representative for the company told Business Insider that the massive sales spikes are linked to specific products, not categories such as thermometers or vitamins as a whole.

Trump’s administration has been criticised for failing to change their behaviour and take precautions that could prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For example, the Trump campaign continued to hold crowded rallies and the president rarely wore a mask in public.

News of the president’s infection sent airline and cruise line stocks tumbling on Friday.

“The news served as a stark reminder to investors that anyone can get the virus, the reopening of the economy is precarious without a readily available vaccine, and daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise as winter approaches,” reported Market Insider’s Matthew Fox.

It appears Trump’s positive test served as a similar reminder for some Amazon shoppers. Many companies have already been preparing for a spike of sales that may accompany a second wave of the pandemic, with grocery chains recently telling The Wall Street Journal that they have spend months preparing for another surge.

