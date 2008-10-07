Amazon's Kindle Starting To Pass The Subway Test? (AMZN)

It’s not just us: Real people are seeing real Amazon (AMZN) Kindle e-readers on subways, on the bus, in airports, all over the place!



We’re getting close to the one-year mark on Amazon’s gadget — Nov. 19, to be exact. And while we can’t say for sure that it’s the “Future of Reading” — as Steven Levy’s Newsweek cover proclaimed on launch day — it’s certainly feeling less like a UFO sighting when someone pulls one out.

