Amazon's Kindle Gets Exclusive On Dueling First Lady Books

New biographies of potential first ladies Cindy McCain and Michelle Obama will be released exclusively on Amazon’s Kindle (AMZN) e-reader, months before they go into print.



Obama’s bio, “Michelle Obama: Grace and Intelligence in a Time of Change” by Elizabeth Lightfoot, is available for download on the Kindle today; the physical book is scheduled for sale later this year.

McCain’s book, “Cindy McCain: Elegance, Good Will and Hope for a New America,” will be available for download Monday. Kindle may turn out to be the only opportunity to read this one; the book only goes into print if John McCain wins the election.

Both books are being published by The Globe Pequot Press.

Also coming soon to Kindle, a potential bigger seller than either first lady books: “How a Hockey mum Turned Alaska’s Political

Establishment Upside Down” by Sarah Palin.

