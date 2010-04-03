Amazon Rushes Kindle iPad App, Available In Time For iPad Launch

Let the e-book wars begin!



Amazon rushed and now the Kindle iPad app is available in the App Store, just in time for Saturday’s iPad launch. Previously, the NYT reported that Amazon would NOT have a Kindle iPad app for opening day.

So will people decide to use it or Apple’s iBooks app?

That depends on a few things:

Reading habits: If they already use the Kindle store on a Kindle, iPhone, Mac, PC, etc.

Book pricing: If Amazon can continue to sell bestsellers cheaper than Apple.

The Kindle app looks a lot like Apple’s iBooks app, but no doubt there are some differences.

Apple, based on history, will probably have the better user interface. And Apple’s app has one built-in advantage: Customers can buy iBooks inside the app, whereas Kindle users have to boot up the Web browser to buy e-books. So we imagine Apple will take a significant share of the market.

Either way, the race is on.

Click here to see side-by-side screenshots of what Amazon’s Kindle app and Apple’s iBooks app look like →

