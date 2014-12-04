Watch Amazon's New Robots Fill Customer Orders And Do The Heavy Lifting At Its Warehouses

Amazon says it has boosted efficiency – and given workers’ legs a break – by deploying more than 15,000 wheeled robots to crisscross the floors of its biggest warehouses and deliver stacks of products to employees.

Produced by Devan Joseph

. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

