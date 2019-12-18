Yet another Ring home camera system was broken into, and this time the intruders used it to harass the home's owners

Avery Hartmans Ring’s stick-up camera is one of several Ring camera products.

Yet another Ring home camera system was accessed by intruders, and this time the intruders used their access to harass the homeowner.

In the swanky Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, a woman identified only by her first name, Tammy, said her family’s Ring cameras were accessed by intruders. Worse: Those intruders then used the camera’s speaker system to demand “Horrible, horrible things,” she told the Los Angeles CBS affiliate.

In a video captured by the Ring camera itself, the intruder can be heard asking Tammy to “show me some [expletive].”

It’s just the latest example in a recent spate of Ring camera intrusions, the first of which involved an 8-year-old’s bedroom camera being broken into.

In that case, the intruder can be heard saying, “I’m Santa Claus, don’t you want to be my best friend?”

Ring, an Amazon-owned home security company, is pointing to users as the security flaw in these incidents. “Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts,” the company said last week.

The company said that its security systems weren’t breached by hackers, but that intruders are getting login credentials from, “a separate, external, non-Ring service.”

A Ring representative reiterated that statement in an email to Business Insider on Tuesday morning, and reminded users to practice smart security. Business Insider’s Aaron Holmes recently published a guide for Ring owners looking for basic security tips to protect against hackers.

“Upon learning of these incidents, we took appropriate actions to promptly block bad actors from known affected Ring accounts and affected users have been contacted,” the statement said. “Consumers should always practice good password hygiene and we encourage Ring customers to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication.”

