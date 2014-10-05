This Amazing Twitter Account Curates The Most Hilarious And Cringe-Worthy Movie Reviews On Amazon

As a big movie buff, Joe Grabinski has been ordering DVDs off Amazon for years and often wades through the reviews before making a purchase.

Every so often, he would find one that was so completely absurd that he emailed it to his brothers. Two months ago, he decided the level of ridiculousness warranted its own Twitter account. And so Amazon Movie Reviews was born.

Grabinski was shocked when, within 24 hours, it started blowing up. The account now has more than 27,000 followers.

He posts each review without comment, except for the title of the movie it was written for.

