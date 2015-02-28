People are leaving hilarious reviews of the colour-changing dress on Amazon

On Thursday, the internet imploded when when someone on Tumblr posted a picture of a dress along with the caption”guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree and we are freaking the f**k out.”

The person who initially posted the dress on Tumblr is 21-year-old Caitlin McNeill, a Scottish singer. McNeill told Business Insider that the dress, which appears to some people as white and gold and to others as blue and black, was worn to a friend’s wedding.

If you’ve been living under a rock and somehow haven’t seen the dress yet, this is what it looks like.

Tumblr What colour is this dress?

The dress is for sale on the Roman Originals website.

But during the dress’ 15 minutes of fame this week, a bunch of people also found it on Amazon’s UK website.

Naturally, they have been leaving comments.

All 145 (and counting) comments on the dress’s Amazon page were posted Friday.

