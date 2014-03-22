In Case You Don't Appreciate How Completely Amazon Is Dominating The ECommerce Business...

Jeff Jordan, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, recently wrote an essay about how thoroughly Amazon is clobbering everyone else in the ecommerce business.

The chart below tells the story.

Amazon’s revenue is bigger than that of the next dozen biggest ecommerce companies combined.

And Amazon generates about half as much revenue as the next top 49 ecommerce companies combined.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

