Amazon will open over 300 brick-and-mortar bookstores -- we visited the first one

In November, Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar location, Amazon Books, in Seattle’s upscale University Village mall. While originally dismissed as a gimmick, it must’ve done well: Amazon now plans on opening 300 to 400 retail stores across the country.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

