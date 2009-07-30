Amazon Reboots Affiliate Program In Hawaii

A month after Amazon (AMZN) cut off its affiliate marketing program in Hawaii, the company is now restarting it, TechFlash reports.

Amazon discontinued its Associates Program when Hawaii said it would have to collect and pay taxes for Associates who have mailing addresses in the state.

But now that the proposed bill has been vetoed, Amazon is inviting ex-affiliates to re-enroll.

