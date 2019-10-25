Amazon takes a nosedive after reporting a less profitable quarter than expected

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon reported third-quarter earnings Thursday and stock immediately fell more than 6 per cent after the company missed Wall Street profit estimates

Amazon slightly beat revenue estimates, reporting $US70 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 24 per cent

Amazon Web Services’ growth rate slowed once again to 35 per cent

Amazon reported third-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday, beating Wall Street revenue estimates but missing on profit.

Amazon shares are down more than 6 per cent in after-hours trading to around $US116 per share immediately following the earnings release.

Here’s what the company reported:

Q3 revenue : $US70 billion, up 24 from the same quarter last year. Analysts estimated $US68.8 billion.

: $US70 billion, up 24 from the same quarter last year. Analysts estimated $US68.8 billion. Q3 earnings per share: $US4.23. Wall Street expected $US4.62 per share.

$US4.23. Wall Street expected $US4.62 per share. Q3 AWS revenue: $US9 billion, up 35 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2018

The Seattle-based company earlier this year said it planned to make one-day shipping the new standard for Amazon Prime, the membership program that drives sales on Amazon.com and offers members perks such as fast, free shipping and access to other Amazon services such as the Prime Video streaming service.

Analysts are searching for indications into how much Amazon is spending on the move to one-day shipping after the company earlier this year said it was costing more than anticipated. Amazon may reveal more details on an earnings call scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Amazon’s massively profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services is also a point of interest, as it seeks to retain its dominance in the market against challengers including Microsoft Azure.

AWS revenue is up 35 per cent since the same quarter last year to nearly $US9 billion. AWS’ growth rate is down compared to the second quarter, in which the business’ revenue grew 37 per cent. This follows a slump from a 42 per cent annual growth rate in the first quarter and a 46 per cent rate in the fourth quarter of last year.

Amazon’s earnings come just as antitrust scrunity renews speculation the company will spin off Amazon Web Services into a separate company.

