Amazon Reported To Be Developing A Large Screen Kindle

Amazon (AMZN) is developing a large screen version of the Kindle, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources who’ve seen the device.



The new large screen version of the e-book device could be ready by the end of the year, in time for the holiday season, according to the Journal.

This is a promising development. One of our problems with the Kindle is that it needs a larger screen and a smaller keyboard.

