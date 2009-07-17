Amazon Replacing Cracked Kindles For Free

Amazon (AMZN) will replace Kindles that have been cracked by their leather covers for free, the Seattle Times reports.

The company initially charged $200 to replace Kindles damaged by Amazon’s official leather Kindle covers. The cracked Kindles were not covered under a warranty.

But now that Amazon is getting sued over the cracks, it seems to be paying closer attention.

Image: bpbailey

