Amazon PS5 customers who got Nerf guns and air fryers instead of the PS5s they ordered are now being sent replacement consoles

Amazon UK customers who pre-ordered a PlayStation 5 for launch day but never received the in-demand console are now being offered a replacement.

Some customers had said their orders never arrived, while others said they instead received cat food, a coffee machine, and a foot massager in place of their console.

Some affected buyers have shared screenshots of emails offering them a new console, with delivery within 14 days.

Amazon didn’t say what happened to the missing consoles.

Amazon UK customers whose PlayStation 5 pre-orders never arrived are now being offered replacement consoles.

On November 19, the console’s UK launch day, dozens of shoppers took to social media to say their PS5 consoles never arrived despite being marked as delivered by Amazon.

Some said they instead received random products, including a coffee machine, a foot massager, and cat food.

Amazon now appears to be shipping new consoles to some affected customers.

Push Square journalist Anthony Dickens, who received a Nerf gun in place of a PS5, and freelance journalist Bex April May, who received an air fryer, per IGN, are among those who have now been offered a replacement.

Dickens shared his email from Amazon on Twitter:

Amazon didn’t say what happened to the missing console, and simply referred to the delivery as “the order you didn’t receive.”

Customers have to contact Amazon if they want to receive the replacement. They don’t have to reorder the console, which is currently unavailable on Amazon UK after huge demand.

In some cases, customers have already been refunded the Â£450 ($US603) for the console â€” they would have to resubmit their payment.

Amazon plans to dispatch the new console within 14 days of order confirmation.

But some customers reportedly still haven’t been offered replacements. One said that they were only offered a refund, and another who claimed they never received their order said they were told the replacements didn’t apply to them.

“We’re all about making our customers happy, and that didn’t happen for a small proportion of these orders,” an Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider.

“We’re really sorry about that but can confirm we’re reaching out to every customer who’s had a problem and made us aware so we can offer them a replacement. Anyone who has had an issue with any order can contact our customer services team for help.”



The missing deliveries had frustrated many customers, who took to social media to share their grievances. Other sources of PS5s have been hard to come by. Many other retailers also sold out, and websites crashed because of the rush of visitors.

In the US, some customers lined up outside GameStop stores for two days for a chance to buy a PS5 on Black Friday â€” but many still walked away empty-handed

But resellers managed to cash in, some using bots to nab dozens of consoles and selling them for up to double their purchase price. Some resellers told Business Insider they got threats while trying to sell the consoles on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

