Amazon is reportedly pulling Confederate flags from its website

Jonathan Ernst A Confederate flag on the grounds of the state capitol in South Carolina.

Amazon reportedly pulled Confederate flag merchandise from its website Tuesday in the wake of the Charleston shooting that left nine people dead.

The retailer made the decision as its sales of Confederate flags skyrocketed more than 3,000%, according to Bloomberg.

People started snatching up the flags online after several major retailers — including eBay, Wal-Mart, and Sears — pulled them from shelves.

The retailers banned the flags after last week’s shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in which a gunman killed nine people in the historic black Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

The man arrested in connection to the shootings, 21-year-old Dylann Roof, reportedly harbored racist sentiments and wanted to incite a “race war.” He appeared to pose with the Confederate battle flag in several photos that were unearthed after the attack.

The image below shows the products that made the biggest gains in sales rank on Amazon over the past 24 hours. Five of the top six items are Confederate flags.

The shooting has led to a national debate over the appropriateness of displaying the Confederate emblem, which was a symbol of the slave-holding South during the Civil War.

Gov. Nikki Haley (R) of South Carolina and a bipartisan group of local elected officials announced Monday that they supported the removal of the Confederate flag from the state capitol grounds.

The debate has since shifted to other Southern states with Confederate imagery on their banners. Mississippi prominently features the Confederate battle flag in its official state flag, and some top Democrats and Republicans have said they want that changed as well.

Gov. Phil Bryant (R) of Mississippi, however, pointed to a 2001 referendum on the subject and said he opposed overturning the will of the voters.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

