Amazon removed 'disturbing' Christmas ornaments featuring pictures of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz

Amazon and Reuters The bauble sold by Amazon, left, and a photograph of Auschwitz from May.

Amazon has removed several products from its website including bottle openers and Christmas baubles featuring photographs of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland called Amazon out for allowing the products to be sold on its site, calling them “rather disturbing” and “disrespectful.”

The removed products had been sold on Amazon by third-party sellers.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement.

The online retail giant Amazon has removed a line of Christmas ornaments, bottle openers, and mouse pads featuring pictures of Auschwitz concentration camp from its website.

The products on sale included Christmas ornaments, mouse pads, and bottle openers with photographs of the deadly Nazi concentration camp where Jewish men, women, and children were killed during the Holocaust in World War 2.

On Sunday, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum in Poland called Amazon out for allowing the products to be sold on its site.

The museum said the products were “rather disturbing” and “disrespectful” in a tweet, and urged Amazon to remove the items from the site.

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The museum tweeted again later in the day announcing that “@amazon has removed all of the ‘Christmas ornaments’ with the images of the former Auschwitz camp.”

However just two hours later more products were found from different sellers featuring similar photographs.

They included a mouse pad and what appears to be another ornament featuring an image of what the museum described as a “freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination.”

Sadly, it is not over yet @amazon. The "Massacre Auschwitcz (!) Birkenau Jewish Death" mousepad is another disturbing online product. We are not sure if @yadvashem would like the "Christmas ornament" with a freight car used for deporting Jews for extermination either. https://t.co/qDEEzqzwSU pic.twitter.com/wXExhFZPmV — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

The tweets received thousands of likes and shares, and many people commented expressing their outrage at the insensitivity of Amazon for allowing the products to be sold.

Some blamed Amazon for not exhibiting better screening of the products sold on their site meanwhile others vowed they would avoid shopping from Amazon following the incident.

A spokeswoman from Amazon told Business Insider in a statement that the products have now all been removed and that: “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.”

A search of Amazon by Business Insider on Monday was unable to find any of the products highlighted by the museum, suggesting they have been removed from the site.

On Monday it emerged that similar Christmas ornaments with photographs of Auschwitz are being sold by the online retailer wish.com.

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum said in a tweet that they hope the reaction to these products will be similar to that of Amazon and that they will be “quickly removed.”

"Christmas ornaments" with images from Auschwitz are also available on @WishShopping. We hope that their reaction will be similar to #Amazon and such project will be quickly removed too. https://t.co/a8dynuU6ji pic.twitter.com/mcWCbA5B4g — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 2, 2019

Business Insider has been unable to contact wish.com for comment on the products.

Earlier this year Redbubble, a US marketplace for independent designers, removed a pillow, tote bag and mini skirt all with images on Auschwitz on them from their site, according to an earlier report from Business Insider.

Redbubble said the items were “against community guidelines” and “not acceptable,” according to a statement.

