Amazon Just Fixed One Of The Most Annoying Things About Watching TV

The most annoying thing about watching TV is searching for something to watch.

Specifically, searching for particular channels, shows or movies by spelling them out, one button punch at a time.

While our phones and Google know what we intend to type almost instantly, TV search has largely lacked innovation.

Right now if you want to search for a program you have to pull up the search screen on your TV, begin typing in the title, the TV has to recognise what you’re typing and narrow search results, then offer you a variety of options to choose from. All of that takes minutes and if you mess up the process or click on the wrong show, you have to start all over again.

This morning Amazon released a much better solution. Its Fire TV, an AppleTV and Roku competitor, comes with a voice-activated remote. With it, you can press a microphone button and say what you want to watch into the controller’s speaker, and the program will pop up. No more gruelling, button pounding and faulty results.

Amazon Fire TV is a new way way to stream TV shows and movies on demand, and it’s a game console. It’s on sale now for $US99.

Here’s a picture of Fire TV and the remote.

Here’s the innovative remote:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

