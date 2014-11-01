Amazon's Diversity Report Is Out, And It's Mostly White Dudes

Amazon joined a slew of other tech companies and released its diversity numbers and they paint a very homogeneous picture.

More than 60% of Amazon’s global workforce is male and 75% of its managers are male. A overwhelming majority of its managers are Caucasian:

Not that Amazon’s alone. The workforces of Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and Pinterest are all predominantly white as well. Interestingly, Amazon did not disclose the race or gender of its technical workers as most other companies have.

The company says it has several Affinity Groups that help provide “critical inputs and insights about where the company should focus its diversity efforts.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

