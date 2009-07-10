Amazon Relaunches Mobile Store, Still No iPhone

Years ago we bought all of our mobile phones from Amazon (AMZN) because of their fantastic rebates. Once we were actually paid $200 to take a free Sony Ericsson camera phone and switch to T-Mobile.

Now Amazon has relaunched its mobile phone store under a new name: AmazonWireless, with its own subdomain, wireless.amazon.com.

What’s there? Plenty of phones from Verizon Wireless and AT&T, the two biggest U.S. wireless carriers. Free two-day shipping. And no rebate “hassles.” Nice.

What’s not there? Apple’s iPhone, which you can still only buy online from Apple and AT&T.

