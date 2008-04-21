Amazon Reboots Kindle Sales, Blows Up Ebay Aftermarket (AMZN)

Amazon (AMZN) says it has resolved its production problems with the Kindle, and is now offering the e-book reader again for immediate shipping. Someone should tell the poor speculators at Ebay who are still trying to sell the gizmo for more than Amazon’s $399 list price.



As always, we remain very curious about how much demand for the Kindle there really is: We were initially sceptical that the gadget would have many fans, but have since heard anecdotal evidence that people do in fact like the Kindle, and buy ebooks for it, to boot.

That said, the most interesting thing in Fortune’s news-free Jeff Bezos profile last week was its description of the Kindle as a “misfire”: Bezos and his people cooperated with Fortune and used the story to broadcast their intentions to beef up their digital offerings as well as their AWS developers services. If they were truly excited about the Kindle’s prospects, we have a hunch we would have heard more about it.

See Also: The Kindle Effect? Ebook Sales Up 24%.

