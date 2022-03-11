‘Reacher’ is the first Amazon series to hit the top of Nielsen’s streaming chart

‘Reacher.’ Amazon Prime Video

“Reacher” was viewed for 1.58 billion minutes from February 7 through February 13 in the US.

It’s the first Amazon series to hit No. 1 on Nielsen’s weekly overall streaming chart.

Amazon dropped all the episodes of “Reacher” at once, which gave it an advantage.

Amazon’s new series “Reacher,” based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, is a massive hit for the streamer.

The series was watched for 1.59 billion minutes in the US during its first full week of availability on Prime Video from February 7 through February 13, according to Nielsen’s latest streaming chart released on Friday.

Friday’s update was the first time an Amazon original had reached the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s weekly overall streaming chart, which accounts for minutes viewed for both movies and shows across Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

The show was actually viewed for more minutes during the previous week from January 31 through February 6, with 1.84 billion minutes. That only accounted for its debut three-day weekend starting February 4. Still, it was No. 2 behind Netflix’s “Ozark” that week.

Those two weeks were Amazon’s highest weekly totals for an original title.

Amazon dropped all eight episodes of “Reacher” at once, which gave it an advantage in terms of viewing minutes during its first week. It’s a contrast to Amazon’s strategy for some of its other recent hits like “The Boys” and “The Wheel of Time,” which it released weekly episodes for.

During the week of February 7, “Reacher” topped the likes of Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and Disney+’s “Book of Boba Fett.”

Here were the top 10 programs of that week and where they’re streaming, according to Nielsen:

“Reacher” (Prime Video) — 1.589 billion minutes “Sweet Magnolias” (Netflix) — 1.556 billion minutes “Ozark” (Netflix) — 1.222 billion minutes “Inventing Anna” (Netflix) — 1.219 billion minutes “Encanto” (Disney+) — 1.183 billion minutes “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+) — 885 million minutes “NCIS” (Netflix) — 796 million minutes “Raising Dion” (Netflix) — 757 million minutes “CoComelon” (Netflix) — 674 million minutes “Criminal Minds” (Netflix) — 653 million minutes