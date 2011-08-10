Amazon Quietly Releases A Web-Based Kindle Reader

Photo: Wonderhowto
Amazon has a Web app that will let users read Kindle books directly from their Chrome and Safari Web browsers — including the version of Safari used on the iPad.MG Siegler at TechCrunch noticed the Amazon Kindle Cloud Reader a few minutes ago, but Amazon hasn’t yet said anything about it publicly.
The app lets users read and buy books online. The app can also store a local copy of books using HTML5’s local storage feature, so users can keep reading even if they lose their Internet connection.
With a browser-based Kindle app, Amazon doesn’t have to pay Apple a 30% cut of every book it sells through the app. Amazon recently changed the Kindle app for iPad and iPhone to avoid paying that fee — instead of letting users buy books directly from within the app, Amazon kicks them out to the browser.
