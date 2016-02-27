Amazon quietly launched its own clothing brands — and they could be the company’s next smash hit

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Amazon recently added seven private-label fashion brands to its ranks, but much more quietly than it did the Echo or the Fire tablet, which were both heavily featured on the e-commerce site’s homepage at the time of their arrival (and still are today). The news comes on the heels of recent reports indicating Amazon is ramping up hiring for its fashion team.

Launched with little fanfare, the brands are: Franklin & Freeman, Franklin Tailored, James & Erin, Lark & Ro, North Eleven, Scout + Ro, and Society New York.

These brands have a total of 1,800 products currently listed on Amazon, ranging from men’s shoes to women’s dresses and bags and children’s clothing, according to fashion site WWD.

What’s more, they’re all exceedingly affordable — with women’s dresses selling for less than $100 and men’s suits going for less than $300. We can’t speak to the quality of these items yet, but in looks, they’re not bad. Some of the labels — Lark & Co and James & Erin, in particular — we’d go as far as to call fashionable. The men’s dress shoes from Franklin & Freeman look good, too, as do the boy’s and girl’s offerings from Scout + Ro.

Below, we sorted through each label’s inventory to give you an idea of what they’re all about. Have a look.

Lark & Ro

Lark & Ro is a women’s brand with clothes that offer lots of floral patterns and classic, feminine silhouettes. Its shift dresses, blouses, and blazers make great choices for work, and should appeal to young women on a budget. The label also carries an assortment of workout clothes.

Franklin Tailored

For affordable men’s work attire, there’s Franklin Tailored, which carries suits, blazers, ties, and the like.

Franklin & Freeman

If you’re looking for shoes, there’s Franklin & Freeman. The labels has lots of good-looking, affordable dress shoes for work and boots and other casual styles for weekends, with really nothing we could find that was more than $100. Again, we can’t vouch for the quality here just yet.



James & Erin

The name James & Erin sounds similar to Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s line called Elizabeth & James, and the demographic it’s after seems close, too. The dresses and sweaters featured here are perfect for women who like to keep up with fashion trends.

NORTH ELEVEN

You’ll find women’s knitwear — ponchos, sweaters, scarves and wraps, and so on — at NORTH ELEVEN.

Scout + Ro

This one’s for kids aged 4 to 14. There are sweet summer dresses and swimsuits for girls and sharp-looking cardigans, gingham shirts, and swim trunks for boys.

SOCIETY NEW YORK

Women’s cocktail dresses and bags are the focus of Society New York. And again, pretty much everything is less than $100.

