Amazon Misses On Earnings, Sending Shares Spiraling

The Amazon numbers are out!It’s a slight miss on the top line and big miss on the bottom line.



The guidance is very weak, sending the stock tanking 18% in snap reaction during after-hours trading. (UPDATE: The shares are starting to come back, it’s only down 11%.)

Here’s how it did versus Wall Street expectations:

Revenue: $10.88 billion vs. $10.93 billion.

EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.24.

Operating income: $79 million which is below its midpoint guidance from July.

Q4 revenue guidance: $16.4-$18.6 billion vs. $18.05 billion as a midpoint.

Q4 operating income guidance: -$200 million to $250 million ($25 million midpoint) vs. $669 million as a midpoint.

The fact that the company is projecting a possible operating income loss all but confirms that its losing a lot of money on the Kindle Fire. In the earnings release Amazon says, “Based on what we’re seeing with Kindle Fire pre-orders, we’re increasing capacity and building millions more than we’d already planned.”

Investors are fleeing now, but this shouldn’t be a total shock. Amazon has delivered really weak operating income guidance for the last three quarters.

