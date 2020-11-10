Amazon's new 24-hour puppy livestream is a perfect way to relax after a stressful election

Shutterstock

Amazon is hosting a 24-hour livestream called “The Pack Presents: 24 Hours of Pawsitivity” as a way to promote its Prime Video show, “The Pack.”

The livestream features puppies playing, napping, and other activities, and will also give tips as to how to foster or adopt an animal.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Monday, Amazon announced the perfect 2020 pick-me-up: a 24-hour livestream featuring puppies.

The launch of the livestream ties in with the upcoming premiere of Amazon’s new show “The Pack,” which is basically “the Amazing Race with dogs,” as Entertainment Weekly first reported. The program will be available on Amazon Prime video stating November 20.

The livestream, entitled “The Pack Presents: 24 Hours of Pawsitivity” will include puppies napping, playing, and even a meditation session ran by Deepak Chopra. The livestream will also feature clips from “The Pack.”

The livestream is also partnering with animal charities including Best Friends Animal Society, Paws With A Cause, Pet Rescue Pilots, and others.

Since pandemic lockdowns started in March, more Americans have turned to pet fostering and adoption to have some company while at home.

Amazon isn’t the only company using animals to try and lift the spirits as the pandemic continues on. In March, two puppies got to explore the Georgia Aquarium while it was closed. The trip was posted on social media, and quickly went viral. Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium also took advantage of the trend, allowing their penguins to roam around while the aquarium was closed. And with companies looking for ways to keep their Zoom meetings engaging, farms quickly began allowing people to book a video call with animals like llamas.

The 24-hour stream is now available on both Twitch and Youtube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.