Amazon pulls controversial Nazi-themed 'Man in the High Castle' ads from New York subways

Amazon released a new original show that explores what life would be like if the Axis powers had won World War II and control of the United States. To simulate what that might be like and to promote their show, Amazon decked out some subway cars on New York City’s Shuttle line with images of modified US and Japanese flags containing Nazi symbols.

Produced by Jacqui Frank



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.