Amazon pulls Nazi-like 'Man in the High Castle' ads from New York subways

As a result of some uproar over its “Man in the Castle” ads on New York subway cars, Amazon is set to pull the promotion.
“Amazon has just decided to pull the ads,” Kevin Ortiz, a spokesman for New York City Transit and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, told Variety on Tuesday.
Business Insider reached out to representatives for “Man in the High Castle” for comment.
More to come…
NOW WATCH: Kesha accused a man of sexual assault, and her career might be over because of it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.