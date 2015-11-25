Amazon pulls Nazi-like 'Man in the High Castle' ads from New York subways

As a result of some uproar over its “Man in the Castle” ads on New York subway cars, Amazon is set to pull the promotion.

“Amazon has just decided to pull the ads,” Kevin Ortiz, a spokesman for New York City Transit and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, told Variety on Tuesday.

Business Insider reached out to representatives for “Man in the High Castle” for comment.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.