Here's Amazon's Wonderful Kindle Ad That Supports Gay Marriage

Amazon has a new commercial out for its Kindle Paperwhite, but if you didn’t watch it all the way through you would have missed out on a great twist ending.



The commercial starts off as a pretty standard Kindle ad:

Guy sitting on the beach is reading a glare-prone iPad

Girl sitting next to guy is reading a Kindle

Guy asks girl about the Kindle

Girl tells guy all the great features of the Kindle

When they’re done talking about the Kindle, the guy makes his move on the girl and says they should go out and celebrate.

“My husband’s bringing me a drink right now,” says the girl.

Guy’s reponse: “So is mine!”

And both the guy and girl turn around to wave to their respective husbands.

Watch Amazon’s pro-gay Kindle ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.