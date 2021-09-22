Amazon has handed $100,000 cash prizes or cars worth as much as $40,000 to 8 employees who proved they were vaccinated against COVID-19

A worker packs a customer order at an Amazon fulfillment center in Romeoville, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Amazon said it’s handed cars or $US100,000 ($AU138,258) cash prizes to eight of its frontline workers.

The winners entered a sweepstake restricted to employees who prove they’re vaccinated against COVID-19.

Two grand prizes of $US500,000 ($AU691,289) each are still up for grabs.

In recent posts on Amazon Vest Life, an official Instagram account for Amazon associates, the retailer said it had awarded eight prizes as part of its "Max-Your-Vax" sweepstake.

In recent posts on Amazon Vest Life, an official Instagram account for Amazon associates, the retailer said it had awarded eight prizes as part of its “Max-Your-Vax” sweepstake.

Amazon does not mandate vaccinations for its workers but appears to be using Max-Your-Vax to encourage frontline employees to get the shots. The company employs 950,000 people in the US.

According to a post Monday on Amazon Vest Life, four warehouse workers and one Whole Foods employee were each awarded cars worth up to $US40,000 ($AU55,303).

Last week, the same account said two Amazon workers and one Whole Foods employee had each been awarded $US100,000 ($AU138,258) cash prizes, and were the first winners in the sweepstake.

Last week’s post said two grand prizes, each of $US500,000 ($AU691,289), would be awarded on October 7 and 14.

To enter into the sweepstake, Amazon and Whole Foods hourly frontline staff in the US must upload proof of full vaccination to the company’s internal portal. There is a maximum of one prize per participant, according to the rules.

Amazon launched Max-Your-Vax in August. The sweepstake also offers vaccinated employees the chance to win a vacation valued at $US12,000 ($AU16,591) plus 40 hours of paid time off.

Bloomberg reported in August that Amazon estimated the program would cost it about $US2 ($AU3) million overall.

In July, an Amazon spokesperson told Insider it was scaling back on-site testing for COVID-19. The retail giant still requires workers to wear masks inside its warehouses, even if they’re vaccinated.