Amazon has launched its Prime Video Store in Australia, which offers movies for rental and purchase

Amazon has brought its Prime Video Store to Australia, which adds selection of titles for rent or purchase from the US and Australia.

The store is available through the Prime Video website, and Amazon Prime members don’t have to pay additional fees.

Titles are available from major US studios such as Warner Brothers, Sony, Disney and Paramount.

Aussies can now rent or buy movies through the Prime Video Store and its app. This is different to the core Prime Video offering, which offers a selection of titles for streaming under one subscription price

Titles are available from major US studios such as Warner Brothers, Sony, Disney, Paramount and Lionsgate. Some of the new movies on the site include “Avengers: Infinity War”, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Lion King.”

There are also titles from local Australian studios Transmission and Madman, including “Mystify: Michael Hutchence”.

You can get access to the store through primevideo.com and if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you don’t have to pay any additional fees.

Mike Hopkins, SVP Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios said in a statement, “We’ve seen how much our customers enjoy the large selection of new release movies available to rent or buy on the Prime Video Store in the US, UK, Germany and Japan, so we’re delighted to roll this service out in France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Australia today.

“The Prime Video Store brings all Amazon customers the newest releases and blockbuster movies available to rent or buy from top US and local studios, adding to the great range of entertainment already available through Prime Video with a Prime membership.”

