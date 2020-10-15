Amazon Prime Video is creating a show about Sydney's luxury real estate market

A new real-estate show is in the works. Image: Getty

Amazon is working on a new Australian luxury real estate series set in Sydney.

The series will follow three top real estate agents as they work on multi-million dollar deals in Sydney’s prestigious property market.

The series will be produced by Eureka Productions, the company behind ‘The Voice’, ‘The Amazing Race Australia’ and ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’.

Amazon Prime Video has a new Aussie luxury real estate show in the works, which will be set in Sydney.

If you’ve binged Netflix’s Selling Sunset and seen the plethora of multi-million dollar homes on Architectural Digest’s YouTube channel, there’s a new luxury real estate show you can add to your list.

Amazon Prime Video has started production on the unscripted real estate docu-reality series, which will follow three top real estate agents as they negotiate multimillion-dollar deals in Sydney’s competitive, high-end property market.

The agents include Gavin Rubinstein and D’Leanne Lewis, as well as buyer’s agent Simon Cohen, with the show delving into their professional and personal lives as they work to get results for their clients.

You’ll get to see luxury homes in Sydney’s exclusive property market; some complete with beachfront or harbour views.

The show will be produced by Eureka Productions — the company behind The Voice, The Amazing Race Australia and Farmer Wants A Wife — and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.

Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Rikkie Proost and John Karabelas are the executive producers.

“Sydney’s real estate market is unlike any other in the world, it’s a brilliant mix of big personalities, spectacular properties and high-stakes deals,” Culvenor, the co-CEO of Eureka Productions, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video on this premium production.

“Sydney’s real estate sales continue to grow each year, and at the heart of these multi-million-dollar deals is the outstanding local real estate agents.”

The real estate show joins the slate of Aussie Amazon Original series that the streaming platform has commissioned, including LOL: Last One Laughing, starring Rebel Wilson, The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team about the Australian men’s cricket team, and the upcoming spin-off series Back to the Rafters.

“We are pleased to be announcing the new Sydney real estate docu-reality series to our growing and successful Amazon Australian Originals line-up,” Erika North, Head of Originals, Asia Pacific at Amazon Studios said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to continuing our work with talented Australian producers to showcase the beautiful backdrop Sydney provides and give customers a glimpse into the world-class real estate market in this iconic city.”

