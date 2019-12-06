Amazon reveals Prime members' favourite artists, music, books, and top-selling items in 2019

Ted S. Warren/AP Amazon Prime members ordered a lot of avocados in 2019.

Amazon on Thursday offered a peek inside Prime members’ purchasing behaviour this year.

The company provided a list of 2019 best sellers among Prime members, as well as top gifted items, most streamed artists and songs, and favourite shows.

Items that made the list include avocados, Instant Pots, AncestryDNA tests, and Amazon devices including the Echo Dot.

Here are many of the items on Amazon’s 2019 “Best of Prime” list.

Top seller: avocados

Top seller: Echo Dot

Top seller: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Top seller: AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test



Top seller: Instant Pot

Amazon said the Instant Pot has been a Prime member favourite for three consecutive years.



Most streamed song: “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

The top streamed songs this year were “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “GIRL” by Maren Morris, “Sucker” by Jonas Brothers, “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, and “Stronger Than Me” by Garth Brooks.

“Old Town Road” was also the most requested song on Alexa via Amazon Music.

Top artist: Taylor Swift

The most-streamed artist was Taylor Swift. Favourite albums included “Lover” by Taylor Swift, “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” by Billie Eilish and “GIRL” by Maren Morris.

Top gift: “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Top gift: First Builders Big Building Bag



Top gift: “The Wonky Donkey” by Craig Smith



Top book: “The Bad Seed” by Jory John

Amazon said this was the most-read title in 2019.



Other top-read titles included “A Curve in the Road,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “A Case of Need: A Novel” and “Beneath a Scarlet Sky: A Novel.”

Top Amazon show: “Carnival Row’

The most popular Amazon Original series in the US include “The Boys,” “Carnival Row,” “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel,” “Good Omens,” and “Hanna.”

