Stop Complaining About The Amazon Prime Price Increase --  We Crunched The Numbers And It's Totally Worth It

Amazon increased the price of its Prime subscription service today. It now costs $US99 per year instead of $US79.

That’s a big price jump. But if you break it all down, Prime is still a killer deal, especially if you rely heavily on Amazon.

Here’s what you get:

Unlimited free two-day shipping on many items.

Unlimited free streaming of TV shows and movies on Amazon Instant Video.

And soon, if the reports are true, a free music streaming product that will be similar to Spotify. That service will reportedly launch this spring.

So let’s break down the cost. $US99 per year comes to $US8.25 per month.

Netflix costs $US7.99 per month.

Spotify costs $US9.99 per month.

If you buy a lot of physical goods on Amazon, then you know shipping costs can add up quickly.

The numbers speak for themselves. But there are, of course, a bunch of caveats.

Amazon’s streaming video selection isn’t as good as Netflix’s. It has a lot of the same shows, but Netflix still has better original programming like “House of Cards”.

Early reports suggest Amazon may limit how many hours of music you’re allowed to stream. However, we’ll have to wait for Amazon’s official announcement before we can determine if the music service is truly comparable to Spotify.

If you don’t do a lot of shopping already on Amazon, the free two-day shipping is useless. Prime is only a good deal if you take advantage of it.

Bottom line: Amazon Prime is a good deal if you’re ready to dive into Amazon’s world of shopping and streaming media. You’ll save money.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

