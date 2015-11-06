Amazon Prime just brought one of its coolest features to the UK

Amazon just brought one of its coolest services to the UK: same-day shipping for Prime customers.

Just as in the US, Prime Same Day can deliver a parcel to the recipient within six to 10& hours, meaning that anything ordered before 12pm will be delivered that evening.

Prime Same Day shipping isn’t quite as radical as Prime Now, the £6.99 ($US10) option to get packages within an hour, but it’s included in all Prime subscriptions for free.

According to Amazon, the new service is available to anyone in Greater London and a few of the surrounding areas, such as Hertfordshire and Berkshire.

Amazon has competition in the same-day delivery space. Argos, one of the UK’s largest retailers, also recently announced UK-wide same-day shipping.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

