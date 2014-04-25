Amazon Has A New Service That Will Deliver 45 Pounds Of Groceries For A Flat Fee

Hot on the heels of Amazon’s announcement of a licensing agreement with HBO, the company launched a new service called Prime Pantry.

Pantry allows Prime members to skip their next shopping trip by filling up boxes with basic household goods that will get shipped to their doors in two days. Each box can fit up to 45-pounds of product, with Amazon’s selection including food, personal care products, and household goods like laundry detergent. The boxes will be delivered for a flat fee of $US5.99.

As users start picking more items from the Amazon Pantry selection, a graphic will show them what percentage of their box they have filled and individual items also list the percentage of room they take up under their price.

Besides the convenience of skipping the store, Amazon wants to entice users with low prices. For example, the cough suppressant Vicks VapoSteam costs $US8.97 on Amazon versus $10.39 from Target.

This marks Amazon’s latest of several moves to bust into the grocery industry. AmazonFresh, which does same-day grocery delivery in San Francisco, southern California, and Seattle, recently added Dash, a device that lets users make their shopping lists on-the-go. Amazon Pantry includes lots of food items, and can ship in 48 states, instead of just three areas.

Here’s Amazon’s promo video for Pantry:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

