Amazon Prime is getting a nice boost from abroad

Amazon this week released new data for Prime, the company’s $US99 subscription service that gives you free two-day shipping as well as access to Amazon’s massive library of digital content, including movies and TV shows. The company says Amazon Prime membership grew 53% worldwide last year, even though the service is available in only eight countries.

Based on the latest figures, BI Intelligence estimates there are now 53.5 million Amazon Prime members around the globe, with 25% of those members outside the US. Customers clearly prefer the bundling of Amazon’s various services, but it’s working out for Amazon, too: According to recent data from market firm RBC, 40% of Prime members spent more than $US200 on the website between October and December 2014, compared to only 13% of non-Prime members.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.