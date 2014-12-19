Here's How Much You Have To Buy To Make Amazon Prime Worth It

Amazon increased the price of its annual Prime subscription to $US99 in March 2014. The company offers many services to its Prime members including free 2-day shipping, unlimited streaming of Amazon Prime Instant Video and access to the Kindle Lending Library. We considered the actual value of these services to determine if a Prime membership is worth the cost.

Not included in the video above: Amazon’s newest benefits for Prime members. Prime Music allows unlimited streaming of over one million songs. Amazon also added free unlimited photo storage on Amazon Cloud Drive. If you take advantage of these new perks it makes the membership even more valuable.

Produced by Sara Silverstein

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

