Here's The First Ad For Amazon's Netflix Rival

Over the weekend, BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield discovered ads for Amazon Instant Prime Video airing on the IFC Channel. The commercial is straightforward but doesn’t appear on any of Amazon’s official websites.

Greenfield was able to capture the brief segment and play it on his own Youtube channel. The ad explains that you’ll be able to get a 30-day free trial to access 40,000 free movies and TV shows along with free 2 day shipping for any product. Once this trial is over, it’ll cost $US80 a year to use this hybrid delivery/streaming service.

This is the first time we’ve ever seen Amazon do a commercial for its Instant streaming service. There’s also a subtle jab at rival Netflix, which Greenfield points out in the video below.

We first saw this on Re/code. The quality isn’t great since it was recorded by someone filming a TV set, but you can watch the full video below:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

