Here's what you get with Amazon Prime in Australia

The launch of Amazon Prime in Australia turns the heat up further on local retailers with the US giant taking away some of the costs and inconvenience of waiting for delivery when shopping online.

Prime members in Australia will get free delivery on millions of local and international items, access to exclusive and award-winning Prime Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, access to more than 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading, benefits for gamers with Twitch Prime, and access to discounted priority delivery.

Prime starts here with a 30-day free trial, then $6.99 a month, or save 30% with an annual payment of $59. But until the end of January 2019, the price is discounted to $4.99 a month.

“We hope that Australians will love free two business day delivery on products from Amazon Australia and free international delivery on products from Amazon U.S., all available to customers on Amazon.com.au,” says Jamil Ghani, Vice President, Prime International, Amazon.

“We are really proud to bring Australians the most extensive set of Prime benefits at launch for any country – ever. This is just the beginning for Prime in Australia, as we will keep making Prime better, adding even more selection and benefits.”

Prime members will enjoy free expedited delivery with no minimum purchase. Prime Expedited Delivery reaches nearly 90% Australians in two business days.

Free two business day delivery is available in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney and regional cities such as Albury-Wodonga, Bendigo, Gold Coast, Gosford, Newcastle, Shepparton, Toowoomba, and Wagga Wagga.

Those in more remote or rural locations get free shipping in four to five days.

Prime members in Australia will have access to 4 million products from Amazon US sold via Amazon.com.au. These will benefit from Prime free international delivery on orders over $49.

Prime-eligible products span all 23 shopping categories currently available on amazon.com.au, including clothing & accessories, electronics, books, toys, consumables, and beauty.

At launch, brands eligible for two business day delivery include Blackmores, Bonds, Sol-Sana, Breville, Bose, L’Oreal, Tommy Hilfiger, Nintendo, Disney, Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Huggies.

“We are thrilled to bring Prime, our premium membership program and its many benefits, to Australia, little more than six months after the launch of our Marketplace and Retail offering,” says Rocco Braeuniger, Country Manager of Amazon Australia.

“We have been working hard to expand selection, ensure customers get great value, and improve the Amazon shopping experience for Australians.”

Prime membership gives access to:

Prime members can stream or download popular and award-winning Prime Original series such The Grand Tour, Golden Globe winner The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Emmy winner The Man in the High Castle, American Gods, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, which will premiere on August 31. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere via the Prime Video app on mobile phones, tablets, select Smart TVs, game consoles, and Fire TV stick.

Members enjoy access to more than 1,000 e-books, short reads, comics, travel guides, children’s books and more – including best-sellers like Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and The Fourth Friend, Australian classics from Miles Franklin and Marcus Clarke, as well as nonfiction like Up From the Mission and Dane Swan’s autobiography. Members can start reading now by downloading the free Kindle reading app for mobile phones and tablets or by using any Kindle e-reader and Fire Tablet.

Prime members get a selection of free games every month, access to free in-game loot for some of the world’s biggest games, such as Fortnite, Call of Duty WWII, and Heroes of the Storm, a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days, an expanded set of chat emotes and colours, and an exclusive chat badge.

Exclusives

Prime members will have exclusive access to special shopping deals from Australia’s and the world’s most popular brands. Australian Prime members will be able to shop the site on Prime Day, Amazon’s deal-shopping event exclusively for Prime members.

Discounted Priority Delivery

Prime members can save money on all Prime eligible Priority deliveries, receiving deliveries in as fast as one day.

Free Release Date Delivery

Nearly 90% of Australians will be able to pre-order Prime-eligible products including video games such as Red Dead Redemption II, Avengers Infinity War and Call of Duty Black Ops 4, and have them delivered on release date.

Sign up for Amazon Prime here NOW READ: Amazon Prime has launched in Australia

