For one day only, Amazon is knocking down Prime's price by $32

Amazon plans to celebrate its five Emmy wins for its original series “Transparent” by giving out a big, one-day-only discount.

On Friday, Amazon’s shopping club, Prime, will cost only $US67, down $US32 from its usual $US99 price tag.

The membership gives customers two-day, free shipping on tens of millions of items, as well as access to tens of thousands of free TV shows, movies, music, and books that includes unlimited cloud storage for photos.

It’s also arguably one of the company’s most important initiatives: Prime members may spend more than double on the site per year than non-members do, according to an analysis from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners in January.

All of the non-shopping perks on Amazon Prime — like the video and music streaming or the cloud storage — basically just exist to make Prime a better deal, so the company can ensnare more power-shoppers. CEO Jeff Bezos has put it bluntly in the past when talking about “Transparent,” saying that Amazon’s the first company to use a Golden Globe to sell toilet paper. Looks like he can now add “the first company to use an Emmy to sell toilet paper” too.

The sale starts Friday a 12:00 a.m. ET and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT, and you can sign up here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

