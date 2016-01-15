Amazon is knocking down Prime's price by $26 this weekend

Amazon plans to celebrate its Golden Globe win for its original series “Mozart in the Jungle” by giving out a big one-weekend-only discount.

Friday through Sunday, Amazon’s shopping club, Prime, will cost $73, down $26 from its usual $99 annual price tag. ($73, because this was the 73rd annual Golden Globes.)

Both seasons of the comedy “Mozart in the Jungle” will also be available for free streaming.

The Prime membership gives customers two-day, free shipping on tens of millions of items, as well as access to tens of thousands of free TV shows, movies, music, and books. It includes unlimited cloud storage for photos, too.

It’s also arguably one of the company’s most important initiatives: Prime members may spend more than double on the site each year than nonmembers do, and appear to be more loyal to the site than non-members, too.

All of the non-shopping-related perks of Amazon Prime — including the video and music streaming and the cloud storage — basically exist only to make Prime a better deal, so the company can ensnare more power-shoppers. So if you decide to snap up the deal this weekend, Amazon is betting that it will make its $26 back on you no problem.

CEO Jeff Bezos has put it bluntly in the past when talking about another original show, “Transparent,” saying Amazon is the first company to use a Golden Globe to sell toilet paper.

The sale starts Friday at 9:00 p.m. PT and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, and you can sign up here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

