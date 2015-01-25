Amazon Prime Is Discounted To $72 From $99 For Saturday Only

If you were on the fence about joining Amazon’s shopping club, you should do it Saturday.

The company is discounting an Amazon Prime membership to $US72 per year from $US99, to celebrate its original TV show “Transparent” winning best TV comedy at the 72nd annual Golden Globes.

Prime gives customers free, two-day shipping on millions of items, as well as access to of thousands of free TV shows, movies, music, and books. Prime members also get unlimited cloud storage for photos.

“Transparent,” which stars Jeffrey Tambor as a transgender woman who comes out to her three kids, is usually only available to Prime subscribers, but Amazon is letting nonmembers watch the entire 10-episode season for free on Saturday.

Signing up for Prime at a nearly $US30 discount could be a good deal for you if you like Amazon’s selection of movies or shows or want fast shipping, but Amazon is betting that the promotion will be an even better deal for the company. Prime members spend nearly double what non-Prime members spend on Amazon.

You can buy Prime at a discount between 12:01 a.m. Eastern time and 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

