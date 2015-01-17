Older People Are More Loyal To Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is a hit right now: Membership has been spiking over the last year, and members are spending more on average than regular customers, which is a huge plus for the online retail giant. That’s because they’re paying $US99 a year to get free two-day shipping plus access to Amazon’s giant digital library of music, movies, and TV shows, including a newly-minted Golden Globe winner.

This chart, based on comScore data charted for us by BI Intelligence, shows the age breakdown of Amazon customers in the US — and it looks like older shoppers are more loyal to the service than the younger crowd. Amazon Prime seems to appeal much more to people aged 40 and up — and it’s particularly attractive to seniors 60 and up. And why not, look at all the white tennis shoes you can get in just two business days.

BI Intelligence estimates there are 58 million Amazon Prime members worldwide, which is roughly 22% of the company’s total customer base.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

