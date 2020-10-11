Amazon Prime members can get a $10 credit when they spend $40 on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day 2020

Amazon

Amazon Prime members can receive a $US10 credit if they spend $US40 or more on Amazon gift cards on October 13-14, during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

The promotion will begin on October 13 at midnight; you can reload your own gift card balance or give a $US40 Amazon gift card to a friend to receive the $US10 credit on your own account.

The $US10 credit will be good until November 29, 2020, and Prime members can also receive an extra 2% credit whenever they reload their gift card balance.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is just around the corner and Amazon is giving Prime members a chance to add some extra money to their account with gift card purchases.

Amazon is offering a $US10 promotional credit to Prime members who purchase a $US40 Amazon gift card or reload their Amazon gift card balance with $US40 or more from October 13-14. The $US10 credit is good anytime until November 29, 2020.

Current Prime members also receive an extra 2% credit when reloading their gift card balance, so you’ll get an extra dollar for every $US50 added to your account. Members always will still earn a bit of credit whenever they buy Amazon gift cards, even after Prime Day ends.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of the gift card deal and more than one million different deals during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime offers Amazon shoppers free two-day shipping, on-demand streaming video, and a bunch of other shopping perks like early access to limited-time deals. Prime normally costs $US13 per month or $US120 per year, and new subscribers can sign-up for a 30-trial.

Other ways to get free Amazon credit to use on Prime Day

Gift cards aren’t the only way to get money added to your Amazon account. You can get nearly $US100 credited to your account if you complete a series of offers from Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2020. We’ve collected all the Amazon credit offers we’ve found so far below:

Claim a $US10 credit to use on Prime Day when you spend $US10 on items sold by small businesses before October 12 You will get an email confirming your eligibility, but still need to claim it with the link provided.

Spend $US10, Get $US10 shopping Amazon’s physical stores: Shoppers who spend at least $US10 at Whole Foods Market, and other Amazon stores can get a $US10 credit to use when Amazon Prime Day comes around. You’ll need to checkout with your Amazon Prime account to snag the credit. Amazon physical stores, including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Go or Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up, and Amazon 4-star. If you manage to shop at each location, you’ll collect $US50 to use on Prime Day.

It’s worth noting that the small business credits and those available for shopping at Amazon’s physical stores can only be redeemed on Prime Day and can’t be redeemed before or after.

Apply for an Amazon.com Store Card: Shoppers who sign up and get approved receive a $US60 gift card. If you have an Amazon Prime Store Card, you can earn 5% back on your Amazon.com purchases and up to 25% back on Prime Day purchases. Each month, your points can be redeemed as a statement credit or used to buy millions of items on Amazon. There’s no annual fee, either.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2020

We’ve already started tracking early Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals ahead of the official kickoff on October 13, so be sure to check out our Prime Day shopping hubs to see the best deals in each category.

If you need some tips for finding the best deals, we’ve compiled some Prime Day shopping advice too. We’ll be updating these posts on regular basis throughout the weekend and during Prime Day on October 13 and 14:

