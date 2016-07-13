Amazon is experiencing glitches on one of the biggest shopping days of the year

Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, the e-retailer’s annual event full of flash sales and other deals.

But early in the day customers began complaining they were having trouble adding Prime Day sale items to their cart. Just check out this thread of upset customers moaning on Twitter.

Here’s one example:

Trying to buy Amazon Echo for $50 off on Prime Day… But Amazon overloaded! https://t.co/sT55kLkI0B pic.twitter.com/COnAV2bheQ

— Henry Blodget (@hblodget) July 12, 2016

We were able to recreate the glitch with a pair of Bose headphones that were for sale:

Sometimes it takes several tries to add a sale item to your cart, but because many of them are on a time limit, some are complaining that they missed out on the deal because of the glitch.

Amazon tweeted that it’s aware of the issues and working to resolve them.

Some customers are reporting difficulty with checkout. We’re working to resolve this issue quickly.

— Amazon (@amazon) July 12, 2016

However, it’s unclear if customers who missed a deal because of the glitch will be able to get the item at the sale price. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

