Amazon customers were buying stuff at a rate of 398 products per second during yesterday's Prime Day event

People were quick to poke fun at some of the products on sale during Amazon’s “Prime Day” shopping event — like krill oil and tubs of lube — but CEO Jeff Bezos is the one laughing now.

The company says it sold 18% more units during yesterday’s sale than on Black Friday 2014. That’s particularly striking because Prime Day was only eligible for people who signed up for its $US99-a-year members only shopping club, though the company offered 30-day free trials.

Prime Day was also the company’s biggest day for international sales ever. Overall, customers ordered 34.4 million items, at a rate of 398 products per second.

“Going into this, we weren’t sure whether Prime Day would be a one-time thing or if it would become an annual event,” Amazon Prime VP Greg Greeley said in the company’s press release. “After yesterday’s results, we’ll definitely be doing this again.”

Excluding Amazon devices, here were the top selling products in a bunch of difference countries:

US: Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy

UK: Lenovo FLEX 10 10.1-inch Multimode Touchscreen Notebook

Spain: SSD Drive

Japan: Green Smoothie mix

Italy: Logitech Keyboard

Germany: Croc Sandals

France: Monopoly Boardgame

Canada: Huggies Diapers

Austria: Croc Sandals

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

